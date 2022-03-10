WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Pro Day Highlights

SI Sooners' footage and highlights of Oklahoma football's annual Pro Day held at the Everest Training Center in Norman.

Watch SI Sooners' footage and highlights of Oklahoma's annual Pro Day featuring 12 former Sooners including Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Brian Asamoah, Kennedy Brooks and more.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.