    December 28, 2021
    WATCH: Alamo Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference

    Oklahoma's Bob Stoops and Oregon's Bryan McClendon fielded questions from the media ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops and Oregon interim head coach Bryan McClendon take questions from the media on Tuesday, Dec. 28 one day ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX. 

