Watch as Baker Mayfield Gets Emotional When Bucs Surprise Him With Team Award

At one point this NFL season, former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield was mentioned as a frontrunner for the league's MVP award.

But while that’s fallen by the wayside after a Tampa Bay losing streak, Mayfield now is aiming for something even bigger.

On Thursday, Mayfield was named by the Buccaneers as their winner and representative for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles revealed the team’s nominee after practice.

“Before we go, I’d like to name the team’s Man of the Year Award, who we nominated this year from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Bowles said to the team. “He does a lot of stuff for the community, guys. He does a lot of stuff around here. A very humble guy, believe it or not — other than when he’s doing the Dougie back in college. I’d like to bring up Baker Mayfield.”

At that point, Mayfield — standing behind Bowles and a couple of teammates, closed his eyes in disbelief, then sheepishly walked to the center of the team huddle while his teammates cheered him on.

“Bring it in,” he said. “Come on, bring it in.”

But before Mayfield could break the team down, Bowles interrupted.

“Hold it! We have one more thing,” Bowles said. “As a special guest, we’d like to bring up the family of Baker Mayfield.”

That set off more cheers from Mayfield’s teammates as Emily Mayfield and 20-month-old Kova Jade walked up to him.

Mayfield greeted his daughter with a quick “Hi, Sweetie!” before breaking down the team.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“OK guys, we know what we’ve got to do,” he said. “We execute, we do our job, we do our plan, we’re a damn good team. Keep doing it, men. Family on three!”

The Bucs are targeting a fifth consecutive NFC South Division crown, which would be Mayfield’s fourth in four season with the team. Their lead on Carolina (7-6), however, is currently just a half game, and with five weeks left, they play each other twice. Tampa (7-5) hosts New Orleans (2-10) this week.

After the announcement, Mayfield explained why charity work is so important to him and his wife.

“I think for both of us, it’s more than just a game,” he said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, and to be able to give back to the community consistently, just try and make a difference. That’s what it’s all about. We have an unbelievable platform to try and set a good example for this little one and our next one on the way, and continue to do work where it matters.”

The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation supports numerous causes,

Last month the foundation was named 2025 Philanthropist of the Year by Tampa Bay Business and Weath. Also in November, the foundation launched “Passing the Joy Tampa” campaign “spread joy, hope, and support to those in need this holiday season.”

They also provide two $10,000 scholarships to walk-on football players nationwide, which went this year to Oklahoma’s Jakeb Snyder and Florida’s Charles Emmanuel.

Mayfield, from Lake Travis High School in Austin, TX, was a proud walk-on at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma, where he intially walked on as well. Mayfield went on to twice win the Brandon Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's top former walk-on player, then in 2017 won the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player, as well as numerous other awards.

The foundation's “BE the Ball” golf event in 2023 raised more than $220,000 to launch initiatives that help give Tampa-area families access to quality learning experiences.

In March, the foundation donated $50,000 to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, and a total of $92,500 to five local charities for in the 2025 “Giving Bowl.”

Last year, Mayfield’s foundation partnered with International Justice Mission for the 2024 NFL “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative to end human trafficking, donated nearly $18,000 for football equipment for the Space Coast Vipers high school football team in Cocoa, FL, and donated $50,000 to relief efforts after Hurricane Helene.

The NFL on Thursday announced all 32 of its club nominees for the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.”

The award was established in 1970, and was renamed in 1999 to honor the late Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton.

Each team’s nominee will be recognized starting this week, with a special helmet decal they'll wear through the end of the season.