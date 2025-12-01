Sooners in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb Blows Up, Baker Mayfield Gets Clever, Danny Stutsman's Big Hit
The Dallas Cowboys earned a big win on Thanksgiving Day, and former Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb had a major impact in their winning effort.
Lamb caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, helping the Cowboys defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28.
Thursday was Lamb’s first time eclipsing 100 yards since Oct. 19, when the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders.
On the year, Lamb has caught 51 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He is second on the Cowboys in receiving behind veteran wide receiver George Pickens, who has registered 1,142 yards so far in 2025. Lamb missed nearly a month of the season with an ankle injury.
Dallas has won three games in a row and improved to 6-5-1 after defeating Kansas City.
Lamb has played in the NFL since 2020, when the Cowboys selected him with the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The wideout has logged 7,083 yards and 41 touchdowns on 547 catches throughout his six-year NFL career, earning All-Pro honors three times.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Several High-Priority Targets at LSU Game
- Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak on Clinching College Football Playoff Spot: 'It's Surreal'
- Oklahoma's 2027 Class Continues to Build Momentum with New WR Commit from Alabama
Before becoming an NFL star, Lamb played three seasons for the Sooners, finishing his college career with 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns on 173 receptions. Lamb was a consensus All-American and helped OU reach the College Football Playoff every year from 2017-2019.
Stutsman Registers Massive Hit
Ex-OU linebacker Danny Stutsman had one of Sunday’s most devastating hits.
The rookie defender, playing for the New Orleans Saints, met Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane in the backfield on a pitch play, stuffing his momentum, lifting him in the air and slamming him to the ground.
Stutsman’s big hit was one of two tackles that he made in the Saints’ 21-17 loss to the Dolphins.
He has played in 12 games for New Orleans in 2025 and has compiled 33 total tackles and 12 solo tackles thus far.
The Saints picked Stutsman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after his illustrious career at OU. Stutsman was a consensus All-American in 2024 and earned first-team all-conference honors in both 2023 and 2024. The linebacker recorded 376 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions during his four years in Norman.
Mayfield Throws TD to Offensive Lineman
Baker Mayfield’s numbers were fairly modest on Sunday, as he finished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals with 194 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-28 passing.
His most notable highlight came on his lone touchdown throw. On third-and-goal from the Cardinals’ 2-yard line, Mayfield found left tackle Tristan Wirfs wide open near the goal line for an easy, walk-in score.
Tampa Bay’s only other touchdown came on a rush from Bucky Irving in the third quarter.
Mayfield also rushed six times for 27 yards, helping the Bucs end a three-game losing streak as they improved to 7-5 and reclaimed first place in the NFC South.
Mayfield is playing in his third season with the Buccaneers. He spent the first four years of his professional career with the Cleveland Browns and split the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before signing with Tampa Bay in 2023.
Prior to his NFL career, Mayfield became a legend in Norman. After transferring from Texas Tech, he quarterback spent four years at OU, including a redshirt transfer season, and led the Sooners to a 33-6 record in three seasons as the starting QB. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and finished his career at Oklahoma with 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 69.8 percent of his passes.