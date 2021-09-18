September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Defense Highlights - Nebraska

SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 23-16 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch some of the key moments from when Nebraska had the ball in Oklahoma's 23-16 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Defense Highlights - Nebraska
Football

WATCH: Defense Highlights - Nebraska

Kennedy Brooks Post Nebraska 9-18-21
Football

WATCH: Kennedy Brooks Nebraska Postgame

Jadon Haselwood Post Nebraska (9-18-21)
Football

WATCH: Jadon Haselwood Nebraska Postgame

Offense Highlights - Nebraska
Football

WATCH: Offense Highlights - Nebraska

Alex Grinch Nebraska post
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch

Spencer Rattler Post Nebraska (9-18-21)
Football

WATCH: Spencer Rattler Nebraska Postgame

9-18 Lincoln Riley (Nebraska Postgame)
Football

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Nebraska Postgame

Spencer Rattler - Nebraska
Football

It Wasn't Historic, but Oklahoma Holds Off Nebraska