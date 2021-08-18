Watch: DeMarco Murray Press Conference 8/17

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray met with the media on Tuesday with the Sooners' season opener less than three weeks away.

Watch Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray's Tuesday press conference ahead of the Sooners' opening their season in under three weeks against Tulane in New Orleans.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.