WATCH: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Destroys Lincoln Riley on First Take
DALLAS — Paul Finebaum is no fan of Lincoln Riley.
ESPN’s outspoken show host and voice of the SEC, Finebaum executed an all-time takedown of USC’s head coach this week during an appearance on “First Take.”
“I think he has an enormous amount to prove because quite frankly, I think he’s been a disaster,” Finebaum said.
Finebaum took the conversation back to 2021, when Riley was still coaching at Oklahoma and finished his OU tenure with two tepid road losses at Baylor and Oklahoma State before leaving the night after the loss in Stillwater.
“Let’s go back three years,” Finebaum said. “Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, it was announced at this moment in time, and what did Lincoln Riley do? He ran away.”
Finebaum expounded on the idea that Riley’s departure from OU was a reaction to the Sooners joining the SEC five months earlier.
“He did not want to deal with the Southeastern Conference at OU, and he took what he thought was an easier course, so he goes out to Southern Cal, he takes Caleb Williams with him,” Finebaum said. “Good first year, but since then, everything has gone wrong.”
Finebaum doubled down on the Trojans’ precipitous fall from 2022 to 2023, when Williams won the Heisman Trophy and guided USC to an 11-3 record and Pac-12 runner-up finish to an 8-5 record in 2023.
“I thought last year was one of the worst coaching jobs I’ve ever seen,” Finebaum said. “Quite frankly, had I been the athletic director, I would have fired Lincoln Riley because he’s yet to show, after many years as a head coach, he knows anything about defense. He’s gone through defensive coordinators. He just simply couldn’t handle it.
“And now things are going to be five times worse in the Big Ten. On top of that, a number of his top players are bailing out. This is a guy who owned LA for about a half a minute, and quite frankly, next year at this time, I think he’ll likely be an assistant in the NFL — if he’s that lucky.”