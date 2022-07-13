Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 Quarterbacks Preview

AllSooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma quarterbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma quarterbacks heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

