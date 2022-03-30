Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Assistant HC/WR Coach Cale Gundy Press Conference

Oklahoma assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Cale Gundy met with the media during the second week of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Cale Gundy's full press conference from Wednesday, Mar. 30 during the second week of the Sooners' spring practices. 

