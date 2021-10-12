    • October 12, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Co-OC/OL Coach Bill Bedenbaugh Press Conference

    Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh previews Saturday's Week 7 matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.
    Watch Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's full press conference from Tuesday, Oct. 12 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

