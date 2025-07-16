WATCH: Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas at SEC Media Days
The Sooners' senior defensive end met the press on Wednesday.
In this story:
ATLANTA — Defensive end R Mason Thomas was one of three Oklahoma players to appear at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, along with quarterback John Mateer and safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
Thomas enters the 2025 campaign after a breakout season last year.
Thomas finished 2024 with 12.5 tackles for loss, 23 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown against LSU. The defensive end played in all 13 games and started 11 after combining for 19 appearances and zero starts between 2022 and 2023.
Local and national media had opportunities to talk with Thomas about how he has improved, the status of the defense and what it's like to face OU's new-look offense in practice.
Published |Modified