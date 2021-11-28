Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Oklahoma State

    SI Sooners' highlights from when Oklahoma State had the ball in Oklahoma's 37-33 loss to the Cowboys.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' highlights from when Oklahoma State had the ball in Oklahoma's 37-33 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night in Stillwater, OK. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Defense Bedlam
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Oklahoma State

    just now
    Offense Bedlam
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Offense Highlights - Oklahoma State

    23 minutes ago
    IMG_0916
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch OSU Postgame

    24 minutes ago
    Jeremiah Hall Bedlam Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Tight End/H-back Jeremiah Hall Press Conference

    25 minutes ago
    Kennedy Brooks Bedlam Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Press Conference

    29 minutes ago
    Lincoln Riley OSU postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley OSU Postgame

    38 minutes ago
    Brian Asamoah Bedlam Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Press Conference

    40 minutes ago
    Woodi Washington Bedlam Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Press Conference

    46 minutes ago