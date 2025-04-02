All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma DL David Stone Spring Interview

The Sooners' defensive lineman met the press after practice on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

John E. Hoover

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.

Stone, a former 5-star recruit who was a backup last year as a true freshman, is getting plenty of reps this spring, and he said that extra work is paying off. He's gotten bigger and stronger in the weight room, adding some 20-plus pounds, but the real progress has been from the shoulders up.

Stone talked at length about being far more mentally prepared to play college football this coming season compared to last. He also offered insight on the natural maturation process for freshmen and some of the difficult things he went through.

Stone also described his growing relationship with offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis, who came in with Stone as part of OU's 2024 class. They have a fun but intense rivalry going in practice, which includes plenty of trash talk, but Stone also called him "my brother."

