WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Media Session

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond met with the media on the first day of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond meet with the media on Tuesday, Mar. 22 after the first day of spring practice.



Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.