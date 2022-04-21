Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Kelvin Gilliam Media Session

Oklahoma defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam met with the media on Thursday ahead of the OU Spring Game on Saturday in Norman.

Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam meet with the media on Thursday, Apr. 21 ahead of the OU Spring Game set for Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4-21 Bill Bedenbaugh
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Coach Bill Bedenbaugh Press Conference

By Josh Callaway4 minutes ago
Shane Whitter (4-21-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Shane Whitter Media Session

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
FB - Bill Bedenbaugh, Anton Harrison, Offensive Line Generic, O-Line, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Spring Practice Built a Solid Foundation for Oklahoma's Offensive Line

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Jason White copy
Football

Former Sooners Looking Forward to Oklahoma Spring Game Homecoming

By Ross Lovelace7 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Responds to Lone Loss, Dominates North Texas

By Ross Lovelace17 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
Football

Elite OL Prospect Puts Oklahoma in Top 5

By John E. Hoover17 hours ago
USATSI_8927431
Football

Six from 6: Baker Mayfield Took Down Baylor and Started a Dynasty

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
Mayfield aim
Football

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, After Heisman Statue Reveal, is 'Ready for a Fresh Start'

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago