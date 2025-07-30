WATCH: Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton Media Day Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton spoke to local media members on Wednesday as the Sooners prepare to open fall camp ahead of the 2025 season.
Halton talked about the growth of the Sooners' entire defensive tackles room, including Damonic Williams, Jayden Jackson and David Stone, which he believes can lead to an even better showing from OU's defense in 2025.
He also discussed how his relationship with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has evolved, and how Bates breaks down film with the defensive tackles now that they've been in the program for multiple years.
Halton also spoke about the continued growth shown by Stone throughout the summer. Halton believes that Stone has the tools to be one of Oklahoma's best defensive tackles.
He then discussed his personal goals for the season, and where he stands both physically and mentally as the team opens up fall camp in Norman on Thursday.
The Sooners will host Meet the Sooners Day at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and OU will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.
