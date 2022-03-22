Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma First Day of Spring Practice

Highlights of Oklahoma's first day of spring practice including the first throws for expected starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel at OU.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma's first day of spring practice including the first throws for expected starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel

