WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Thursday to discuss the latest with the Sooners.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full zoom press conference from Thursday, Feb. 3 as he discusses the latest with the Sooners.

Due to the length of Venables' zoom call, over an hour and a half in total length, the presser has been broken down into 13 pieces: one for each question Venables' answered.

Part 1 (immediate impact transfers) can be viewed above.

Part 2 (Transfer Portal):

Part 3 (Recruiting as OU head coach):

Part 4 (Building defensive front):

Part 5 (Ted Roof):

Part 6 (Jaren Kanak):

Part 7 (NIL):

Part 8 (Jeff Lebby):

Part 9 (First time head coach):

Part 10 (S.O.U.L.):

Part 11 (Bob Stoops):

Part 12 (Jay Nunez and Miguel Chavis):

Part 13 (Support staff):

