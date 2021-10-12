    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley previews Saturday's Week 7 matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Oct. 12 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Lincoln Riley 10-12 (TCU Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    56 seconds ago
    Kelvin Gilliam, Reggie Grimes, Tulane Green Wave, Generic
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Reggie Grimes Press Conference

    2 minutes ago
    Spencer Rattler - Lincoln Riley - Texas
    Football

    Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler reportedly working second team, but Lincoln Riley Declines to Name a Starting QB

    1 hour ago
    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Again Recognized by the Lou Groza Award

    3 hours ago
    Jalen Hurts, TCU Horned Frogs
    Football

    TCU Looking to a Past Oklahoma QB to Prepare for Caleb Williams

    6 hours ago
    Spencer Rattler - Texas 1
    Football

    Spencer Rattler's Best Days Can Still be Ahead of Him

    21 hours ago
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Earns Big 12 Honors

    Oct 11, 2021
    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

    Oct 11, 2021