WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops met with the media on Monday to discuss the latest with the Sooners.

Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' full zoom press conference from Monday, Dec. 20 as he discusses the latest with the Sooners just nine days ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon.

