Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

    Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops met with the media on Monday to discuss the latest with the Sooners.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' full zoom press conference from Monday, Dec. 20 as he discusses the latest with the Sooners just nine days ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Stoops 12-20
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

    40 seconds ago
    Bob Stoops presser 2
    Football

    Oklahoma is Making the Most of Unorthodox Bowl Practices

    22 minutes ago
    Harroz-Venables-Castiglione
    Football

    After Seven Days of Uncertainty, Conviction and Strength Have Returned to Oklahoma

    5 hours ago
    Oklahoma-UTA
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma-UTA Highlights

    20 hours ago
    Moser 12-19
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser UT-Arlington Postgame

    20 hours ago
    Umoja Gibson
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Rolls UT Arlington

    20 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks
    Football

    Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Wants to Finish What He Started in Alamo Bowl

    21 hours ago
    Ted Roof
    Football

    Oklahoma's Players Already Getting Acclimated to New Coaches

    Dec 19, 2021