WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Media Session

Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White met with the media on the first day of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White meet with the media on Tuesday, Mar. 22 after the first day of spring practice. 

