WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Crimson Combine Postgame
OR WATCH ON YOUTUBE
NORMAN – Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis met with the media on Saturday following the Sooners’ Crimson Combine.
The event marked the end of spring practice and took the place of the traditional spring scrimmage – the Red / White Game – with an announced attendance of 16,316.
Players participated in individual and group drills, then took part in a 7-on-7 passing drill followed by a light 11-on-11 session.
Lewis told reporters after the scrimmage that he was eager to see what the OU defense is capable of with head coach Brent Venables as the defensive coordinator this year. He also described what strides the OU defense made this spring, and explained why he thinks he might be able to actually make more big plays this season than he did in 2024.
Lewis also talked about what makes new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s offense so difficult to defend.
To watch the entire press conference, click the video.