WATCH: Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto Zoom
During a video press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Oklahoma junior linebacker Nik Bonitto took questions from the media and dove into the evolution of the OU defense in Year 3 under Alex Grinch, why he's surprised but doesn't get embarrassed about preseason All-America honors and how good the linebacker corps can be.