WATCH: Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto Zoom

Junior linebacker talks about his time with Alex Grinch, why he doesn't mind the spotlight and how the Sooners' early stages of training camp are going.
During a video press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Oklahoma junior linebacker Nik Bonitto took questions from the media and dove into the evolution of the OU defense in Year 3 under Alex Grinch, why he's surprised but doesn't get embarrassed about preseason All-America honors and how good the linebacker corps can be.

Nik Bonitto Zoom
