WATCH: Oklahoma LB Taylor Heim Spring Interview

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma linebacker Taylor Heim met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.
Heim, a 6-foot-6, 221-pound third-year sophomore from Bethany High School in Yukon, OK, played in just one game each of his first two seasons at OU: against Arkansas State in 2023 and against Maine in 2024.
But this spring, after two years of playing primarily inside linebacker, Heim has gotten snaps at the cheetah linebacker position and teammates have said he has begun getting noticed more and more in practice.
He said he's worked hard at learning two positions and has worked even harder at adding weight and muscle. Being a backup for two seasons and now getting frontline reps has given him a different perspective, but it hasn't changed the way he feels about OU.
"I love this place," he said.