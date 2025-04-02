WATCH: Oklahoma OL Eddy Pierre-Louis Spring Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.
As OU tries to rebuild from its worst offensive line efforts in a generation or more, players like the young but talented Pierre-Louis is getting more and more of a look at guard for the Sooners in 2025.
Pierre-Louis describes the process by which he has slimmed down and toned up, how much he's grown as a college student and as an athlete, and how far he's come in learning the Ben Arbuckle offense.
Pierre-Louis also talked about how the new offense works with John Mateer at quarterback, and explained why center Troy Everett is the elder statesman and kind of a "father figure" for some of the younger offensive linemen on the squad.
In his one game as a true freshman last year, Pierre-Louis endeared himself to the fan base with an excessive hit against Maine. Now he is looking to continue that identity as his playing time increases.