Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Oregon Postgame Wrap Up

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap No. 16 Oklahoma's 47-32 win over No. 14 Oregon on Wednesday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX to conclude the 2021 season at 11-2. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Alamo Bowl Wrap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Oregon Postgame Wrap Up

    1 minute ago
    Jeremiah Hall - WVU
    Football

    Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Declares for NFL Draft

    28 minutes ago
    Bob Stoops, Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Gamebook: Ground Game Crucial in Memorable Alamo Trip

    3 hours ago
    Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame

    8 hours ago
    Caleb Williams, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    After Big Alamo Bowl, Caleb Williams Offers Few Clues About His Future at Oklahoma

    8 hours ago
    Drake Stoops, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Bob and Drake Stoops Shared a 'Once in a Lifetime' Moment in Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl Win

    8 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl Victory

    10 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Sends off Bob Stoops With an Alamo Bowl Rout

    10 hours ago