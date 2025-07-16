All Sooners

WATCH: OKlahoma QB John Mateer SEC Media Days Breakout

After meeting the press in the main room on Wednesday at media days, the Sooners' QB sat down and discussed a wide range of topics.

ATLANTA — Watch as new Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer fielded questions from the media in the main room at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.

He fielded a range of questions from his relationship with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to how he feels his physical running style will fare in the Southeastern Conference.

Mateer also touched on the quarterbacks who he watched closely in high school, including the aspects of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray's games that he hopes to incorporate into his skillset.

He also talked about how he's dealt with the increased media attention and expectations since transferring to Oklahoma.

Mateer also touched on his relationship with the Red River Rivalry, and how excited he is to lead the Sooners into the Cotton Bowl to take on Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. He also revealed why he left the Red River Rivalry early in high school, a mistake he vowed to never make again.

Mateer was joined by OU head coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma's standout edge rusher R Mason Thomas and safety Robert Spears-Jennings as the Sooners' representatives at SEC Media Days, which serves as the unofficial kickoff of the 2025 season.

