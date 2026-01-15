Oklahoma QB John Mateer Announces He'll Officially Return for 2026 Season

Sometimes the most important news isn't about bringing in a new shiny toy — it's about keeping one you already have.

John Mateer will return to the Oklahoma Sooners for a final season per the University of Oklahoma's X account — which also announced the return of star linebacker Kip Lewis.

Mateer's return signifies a desire within the program to bet on their quarterback's individual improvement during the offseason. Following a statistical lackluster outing, the team and Brent Venables have all expressed belief in their ringleader on offense.

"He's a warrior," Venables said after Oklahoma loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff. "He's got everything that you want in a competitor, in a leader, in a quarterback."

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes for a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

As teams vie for quarterbacks out of the transfer portal, the Sooners and general manager Jim Nagy focused on other positions of need. Whether OU knew Mateer’s plans behind closed doors or not, Nagy certainly operated like a GM confident his quarterback was staying put.

Mateer came to Norman and followed his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, from Washington State. Following a hot start in Oklahoma's September slate where he threw for six touchdowns — adding five more scores on the ground — and three interceptions in a 4-0 start.

A hand injury suffered against Auburn derailed his momentum. Mateer would miss 17 days and the Kent State game following surgery to repair his throwing hand. He returned to the starting lineup against Texas in the Red River Rivalry and struggled mightily in a 23-6 loss.

From the Texas game to the regular season finalé against LSU, Mateer threw six touchdowns to seven interceptions and only rushed for two more scores. The combination of the aftereffects of his injury — he struggled to grip the football — and an understandable culture shock to the defenses of the SEC factored into the transfer quarterback's poor play.

Mateer did perform better statistically against LSU and in the Sooners' final game against Alabama — averaging 312 yards through the air, by far his best outing in two months — suggesting that the further away he got from his late-September surgery, the better he was.

While getting Mateer back is cause for celebration in the transfer portal era, there's no doubt that QB1 must make necessary improvements physically and mentally this offseason to justify Venables' belief in him.

There's cause for optimism. Should Mateer get through the 2026 season healthy — a big if considering his dynamic play style — his experience in-conference should lead to better individual results. If that happens, the offense should be able to experience a leap in production in Mateer and Arbuckle's second year.

In addition to Mateer and Lewis' return, Isaiah Sategna III shared his intention to return for the 2026 season. Kicker Tate Sandell announced his return last week.