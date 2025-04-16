WATCH: Oklahoma's Crimson Combine Spring Scrimmage Highlights
Spring football has come and gone at Oklahoma, and Saturday’s Crimson Combine was by all accounts a success.
Instead of the traditional scrimmage to wrap up spring practice — previously called the “Red / White Game” — the Sooners this year sold ticket and opened the gates of Memorial Stadium to the fan base while staging their 15th and final practice.
That practice, however, also included fun breaks for competitions like defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis catching punts and more fan interactions.
The OU radio crew also interviewed new GM Jim Nagy, new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and head coach Brent Venables, among others.
Sooner legend Barry Switzer made an appearance as well, interacting with strength coach Jerry Schmidt and others before spending time with the fan base posing for pictures and signing autographs.
OU finished the day with a 7-on-7 passing drill and then topped it off with a near-live 11-on-11 scrimmage that showcased new quarterback John Mateer’s passing and running skills and displayed the rest of the Sooner offense and the defense at their best.