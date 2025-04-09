WATCH: Observations, Highlights from Oklahoma's Wednesday Open Practice
NORMAN — Brent Venables opened a brief portion of Oklahoma’s spring football practice on Wednesday.
But it was enough to all but officially confirm all the bad news reported this week.
The Sooners’ wide receiver group is once again short of players.
Transfers Javonnie Gibson, Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis were all absent from the 12-minute individual position drills session of the early stages of practice.
OU Insider’s Parker Thune reported on Monday that Gibson, a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, had suffered a broken leg in Monday’s practice. That was also reported by SoonerScoop’s George Stoia on Tuesday.
Injuries to Sategna and Lewis have not been disclosed.
The Sooners wide receiver corps was similarly gutted last fall as the team's five leading returning receivers — Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson — all suffered season-ending injuries, and Burks, the team's top transfer in 2024, was also forced to miss major stretches of action due to injury. Jayden Gibson has also missed all of this spring with what Venables termed last month as a "small setback."
Venables is expected to meet with the media for the first time this spring following Wednesday’s practice, which is scheduled to conclude around 6:15 p.m.
The Sooners will wrap up this year’s spring practice session on Saturday when they host the inaugural Crimson Combine from 12:30-3:30 on Owen Field. The Crimson Combine takes the place of the traditional Red/White Game.