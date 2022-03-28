Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Spring Practice Highlights

Highlights of Oklahoma's open spring practice on Monday morning at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Watch highlights of Oklahoma's open spring practice on Monday, Mar. 28 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional
Football

Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Knew Norman 'Was the Place to be'

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
BSB - Jimmy Crooks
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Series Finale With Baylor

By Josh Callaway16 hours ago
FB - Jackson Arnold, 2022 Elite 11 Dallas Regional
Football

Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Earns Spot at Elite 11 Finals

By Ryan Chapman17 hours ago
Jackson Arnold Elite 11
Football

WATCH: 2023 Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Competes at Elite 11

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Tiare Jennings' Heroics Lift Sooners to Series Sweep Over Baylor

By Ross Lovelace19 hours ago
Jalil Farooq, Alamo Bowl
Football

Jalil Farooq Primed for Breakout Sophomore Season at Oklahoma

By Ryan ChapmanMar 27, 2022
BSB - Tanner Tredaway
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Rally to Take Down Baylor With Grand Slams

By John E. HooverMar 26, 2022
SB - Jana Johns
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Bears Again, Remain Perfect

By Ross LovelaceMar 26, 2022