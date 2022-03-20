Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - CB Woodi Washington

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the No. 4 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: CB Woodi Washington.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway break down the No. 4 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: CB Woodi Washington.

