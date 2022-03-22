Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - DL Jalen Redmond

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the No. 2 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: DL Jalen Redmond.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway break down the No. 2 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: DL Jalen Redmond.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WBB-Notre Dame 5
Women's Basketball

COLUMN: Turnovers, Cold Shooting, Hot Irish Knock Oklahoma Out of NCAA Tournament

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
WBB-Notre Dame 1
Women's Basketball

Notre Dame Routs Oklahoma to Punch Ticket to Sweet 16

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Brent Venables 5
Football

As Oklahoma Opens Practice, Brent Venables Can Begin Teaching the Football Side of Things

By John E. Hoover5 hours ago
3-21 Brent Venables (Opening Statement)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway6 hours ago
FB - Brent Venables
Football

Rhett Bomar, Other Situations Prepared Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
Brent Venables 3
Football

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: No Depth Chart as Spring Dawns, but Accountability Will Be Foundational

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
Jalen Redmond, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Defensive Lineman Jalen Redmond

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
Oklahoma Starting 11 - WR Marvin Mims
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - WR Marvin Mims

By Josh Callaway11 hours ago