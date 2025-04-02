All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Spring Interview

Watch as Sooners' wide receiver Isaiah Sategna spoke to the media following OU's spring practice on Tuesday.

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.

Sategna discussed how well he's been able to get up to speed since transferring to Oklahoma from Arkansas and how comfortable he is making the transition between SEC schools.

He also talked about what it's been like to build chemistry with new OU quarterback John Mateer and what makes the new Sooners' signal caller special.

Sategna also talked about the talent elsewhere in Oklahoma's wide receiver room, and if fans can expect to see him working only in the slot or as an outside receiver as well.

An experienced hand on special teams, Sategna also talked about if he's working with the punt return and kick return teams.

Spring ball will wrap up for the Sooners with OU's Crimson Combine, which will take the place of the traditional Red/White Spring Scrimmage on April 12 at 1 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

