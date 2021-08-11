WATCH: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Zoom

Junior wide receiver talks about coming back from an offseason injury, the strength and depth of the OU receiver corps, and how OU is dealing with a new COVID threat.

During a video press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Oklahoma junior wide receiver Theo Wease took questions from the media and described his eagerness to get the season started, how he used an injury to help refocus, and what the Sooners are doing to prepare for another wave of COVID.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.