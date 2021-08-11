Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Zoom

Junior wide receiver talks about coming back from an offseason injury, the strength and depth of the OU receiver corps, and how OU is dealing with a new COVID threat.
During a video press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Oklahoma junior wide receiver Theo Wease took questions from the media and described his eagerness to get the season started, how he used an injury to help refocus, and what the Sooners are doing to prepare for another wave of COVID.

Screen Shot 2021-08-11 at 12.56.05 AM
