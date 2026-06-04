Grading Oklahoma's Offensive Assistant Coaches Heading into 2026

Brent Venables is going into 2026 with perhaps his most talented and well-balanced team during his time as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Questions still persist about how realistic it is for the offense to make a leap and if the defense can maintain its elite level of play despite some losses. Regardless, the talent is there for the Sooners to make another run towards the College Football Playoff.

The other key factor that gives Venables confidence is his staff. There's a healthy mix of fresh faces ready to make a name for themselves in the college ranks and tenured veterans with experience either within the program or elsewhere.

How strong has Venables' staff been during his time? How do they project into 2026? What about the new names OU fans are already familiar with and excited about? Here's a grade breakdown of the offensive staff.

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Ben Arbuckle

Key recruiting wins: Bowe Bentley, Jamison Roberts (2027 verbal)

Development successes: Isaiah Sategna III

2025 unit grade: C+

The impact of a strong 2026: Frank Broyles Award candidate, fields calls for head coach vacancies

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle talks with quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski before one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

It's important to remember that Ben Arbuckle has more success stories when it comes to development — Cam Ward, anyone? John Mateer is another example due to his production in Pullman. This list only includes his time at Oklahoma.

But there's no doubt his first season in Norman did not meet expectations. Much of the reason had nothing to do with Arbuckle, but even with Mateer's injury, there was a lot left to be desired — enough to warrant serious doubt in his hand-picked quarterback who came with him from Washington State.

Still, optimism is high that Arbuckle is a rising star within the coaching ranks. He's already proven to be a savvy recruiter, earning the signing of blue-chip Bowe Bentley in limited time as OU's play caller while having an eye for talent in the young Jamison Roberts from the class of 2027.

Even with a poor offense hampered by injuries and playing with an inexperienced offensive line, Arbuckle showed he can take talented players and help them thrive. Isaiah Sategna III went from a bit player in a rather explosive Arkansas offense for two seasons to become an All-SEC pass catcher with game-breaking abilities.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna smiles before scoring a touchdown in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

2026 is a fork in the road for Arbuckle. He and Mateer have been together for five seasons — that kind of experience is valuable and must bear fruit. If the offense makes the desired jump, Oklahoma will be in the thick of things for the College Football Playoff.

Arbuckle would be a Frank Broyles Award Finalist and earn looks from a number of schools to be a head coach.

Of note, fellow quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski's reputation will go along with Arbuckle's. Another lackluster year wouldn't be ideal for Arbuckle's assistant coach. A great 2026 would raise Kuceyeski's reputation, along with Arbuckle's.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Offensive Line Coach Bill Bedenbaugh

Recent key recruiting wins: Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny (2027 verbals)

Recent development successes: Anton Harrison, Tyler Guyton, Febechi Nwaiwu

2025 Unit grade: B-

The impact of a strong 2026: Reestablishes himself as one of the best line coaches in the country

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh oversees a drill at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

If 2026 is a prove-it year for Arbuckle, Bill Bedenbaugh had his big year in 2025.

Following a run of recruiting where the Sooners took very few offensive linemen during the end of the Lincoln Riley era, OU's offensive lines began to struggle after Anton Harrison and Tyler Guyton left to be first-round picks in the NFL Draft. 2024 was a low point in an otherwise spectacular career for Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh helped lead an offensive line with a five-star true freshman at left tackle, another blue-chipper switching time between right guard and tackle and a redshirt freshman at left guard through the SEC in 2025. Febechi Nwaiwu's development was also another prime example of Bedenbaugh's coaching prowess.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Heading into 2026, the offensive line is expected to be a strength despite its youth. Venables emphasized improving the Sooners' running game this offseason and Bedenbaugh's unit will be a huge part of that mission. If that happens, the offense may be able to make quite the leap from year one under Arbuckle to year two.

Oh, and those recruiting misses that may have had more to do with the former head coach? Bedenbaugh's recruiting since 2025 is a huge reason why OU may finish with its highest-rated class for 2027.

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Emmett Jones

Key recruiting wins: Elijah Thomas, Jayden Petit

Development successes: Isaiah Sategna III, Jacob Jordan

2025 unit grade: C+

The impact of a strong 2026: Off the hot seat

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Emmett Jones' time at Oklahoma has coincided with a general nosedive in its offensive reputation. Much of that is attributed to losing Riley's offensive expertise and the merry band of Heisman quarterbacks he produced. All this to say that Jones' faults as the wide receivers coach shouldn't fall squarely on his shoulders.

But, there has been an equally visible nosedive of the Sooners' pass catchers since the departure of Marvin Mims after 2022.

Jones was hired in January of 2023, and since then, he has helped recruit nine wide receivers to Norman. Of those nine, three transferred away. The remaining six include this year's crop of true freshman receivers, but 2025's Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice were unable to see the field on offense.

Most of OU's receiver room during Jones' time has been held up by transfers, with the exception being his first season in 2023, when Nic Anderson, Drake Stoops, Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson led a strong corps of pass catchers. But 2024 was such a disaster that Anderson and Farooq transferred away.

Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Sategna's 2025 helped Jones's resumé. But his inability to further develop fellow transfer Deion Burks remains a head-scratching question. Other transfer wideouts like Javonnie Gibson, Keontez Lewis and Josiah Martin did not add much to the offense.

In 2026, Jones has a balance of experienced returners, an impressive array of young pass catchers and intriguing talents pulled from the transfer portal. If OU is unable to find more balance in the passing game, Jones' seat will remain hot.

Running Backs Deland McCullough

Key recruiting wins: Jakoby Dixon (2027 verbal)

Development successes: N/A

2025 unit grade: N/A

The impact of a strong 2026: Would be hard to keep him in Norman much longer

Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough directs a drill during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Deland McCullough has already proven his elite status as a college running backs coach. His task in Norman for his first season is to simply continue that status so the Sooners can reap the benefits.

In a short time, with much of the class of 2027 already committed, McCullough has been able to both maintain a commitment in running back Keldrid Ben and earn a new verbal from Jakoby Dixon.

But in 2026, McCullough will need to maintain the health of backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock better than his predecessor. He also has a stable of young backs to help keep fresh legs during the grind of an SEC schedule.

Should McCullough do his part in returning the Sooners' ground attack, he will remain a hot name within the coaching ranks in both college and the pros.

Tight Ends Coach Jason Witten

Key recruiting wins: Seneca Driver (2027 verbal)

Development successes: N/A

2025 unit grade: N/A

The impact of a strong 2026: Would be hard to keep him in Norman much longer

Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten directs a drill during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

The ultimate question mark — Jason Witten.

Nobody doubts his football IQ, or even his ability to be a great coach due to his success as the head coach of Liberty Christian High School in Texas.

But he's still a first-year position coach who hasn't proven a thing within the college ranks. Oklahoma just had a mixed-bag experience with another former football great-turned position coach in DeMarco Murray. Cautious optimism surrounds Witten.

He has three new tight ends to help develop in Norman. Any combination of them could help build the tight end room back to where it was prior to Venables' arrival. If the Sooners have a strong tight end room, Witten's name will skyrocket up the coaching ranks.

He even helped earn a verbal commit of Seneca Driver, the number one tight end in the nation for the class of 2027.