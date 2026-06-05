Skip Johnson Wants Oklahoma to Know 'Yesterday is Dead' but 2022 Still Echoes
NORMAN — "Yesterday is dead" read the black t-shirts worn by the Oklahoma Sooners at Thursday's practice. Complete with a skull and bats in place of cross bones, the message was clear — what happened in Atlanta is now the past.
OU has a date with an old foe for the chance to head back to Omaha for the first time since 2022.
For everyone else, it's perfectly natural to look back and enjoy what OU did to get here. Dayton Tockey's 450-rocket has his team feeling great about their chances in Lawrence this weekend. The formerly up-and-down Sooners are traveling north with a swagger not seen since that 2022 run.
Skip Johnson isn't shy about making comparisons.
"There's no doubt, there's a lot of similarities," Johnson said on Thursday. "The camaraderie, the stuff they do with each other. Whether it's Jaxon Willits, Deiten LaChance or Dayton Tockey — it's pretty fun to watch these guys interact with each other.
"It's not the winning for me. Do I want to win? Absolutley. I love watching these guys be happy," Johnson added.
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That 2022 team also had a weather delay in a Regional match against a higher-seeded team in the south. That year it was Florida that OU beat for the right to keep playing. Beyond the outcomes, the team's energy also has a similar vibe.
Doesn't hurt to have Sooner born players like Willits — the unsung hero of Oklahoma's clinching win against Georgia Tech — whose RBI tied the game and forced extra innings.
"I've dreamed about being an Oklahoma baseball player since I was three or four years old," Willits said. "To come up in a spot like that and deliver meant everything to me. To be able to pick my teammates up and put them in a spot for Tockey to go out and get the big swing and us to advance.
"That’s what we’ve worked for for the last three years and what I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Willits added.
Johnson's message of "Yesterday is dead" makes sense. He doesn't want his team thinking that they've reached their ceiling, basking in the glory of an upset win over the No. 2 team in the country.
But the message isn't absolute. Johnson has already looked back to yesterday — four years ago — and found similarities to his current squad. Similarities that he hopes help propel Oklahoma back to the College World Series.
Has that stopped the Sooners skipper from refocusing his group?
"We've got to get to the next pitch," Johnson said. "We've got to get to the next game this coming weekend."
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.