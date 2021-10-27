    • October 27, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Texas Tech Week

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conferences ahead of Oklahoma's Week 9 matchup with Texas Tech.
    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 9 collision with Texas Tech set for Saturday in Norman. 

