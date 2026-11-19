Sooners on SI staff writers Ryan Chapman, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham got together for a roundtable on interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten’s candidacy for the permanent job on Brent Venables’ coaching staff.

Ryan Chapman: Ryan, you wrote on Sunday that Jason Witten is the guy. Certainly, the first two weeks have been a major positive, but what more does he need to show over the next two weeks against much better defenses to round out his application for Brent Venables?

Ryan Aber: The biggest thing is just continuing to show the improvement we’ve seen the last two weeks against better defenses in Texas A&M and Missouri. It doesn’t have to be perfect, and it certainly won’t be, but if John Mateer continues to be decisive, the running game looks just competent and the Sooners can string together a few long drives again, it’ll be hard for Venables to go another direction. It’s crazy to think that if this were next season, the Sooners would be in position to make the College Football Playoff.

Chapman: One knock against the offense under Witten has been the lack of explosive plays. It’s certainly an area Witten flagged for improvement against Florida, but the conditions weren’t exactly conducive to pushing the ball downfield against Ole Miss. Considering that the offense hasn’t been explosive to the level needed at any point under Arbuckle, is it unrealistic to expect Witten to suddenly transform this group over the next two weeks?

Brady Trantham: I think so. The cake is baked with this group. Oklahoma has an offense that can win games, albeit in with a very narrow path towards any victory. But for the most part, it’s a group that’s still extremely limited. Running backs can do the job, since the job is simply to grab at least three-to-four yards per carry. To expect them to break off long runs is going to lead to disappointment. The same can be said with John Mateer — his job is to play clean football, distribute the ball with short and intermediate routes off of one read or quickly take off for positive yardage. All of that can help you win games, especially with the defense OU has, but it cannot consistently generate explosives.

Aber: I’m with you, Brady. While of course the Sooners want more explosive plays and they need them moving forward beyond this season but given the restraints Witten is working under, the ball-control approach is the way to go. The biggest thing right now is to have Mateer who he’s been over the last two games and not the version we saw much of the rest of the season. This offense works, even without explosive plays, if you can avoid turnovers for the most part. But if the turnovers come back, the limitations in personnel and playbook once again get magnified.

Chapman: Turning field goals into touchdowns has been a rallying cry for the offense all year, but I wonder how much differently the game last Sunday would be viewed if Tate Sandell had knocked through the field goals and OU had put up 23 points before adding in the seven from Isaiah Sategna’s punt return. Even without the major explosives, it’s been impressive how Witten has immediately found roles for guys like Jacob Jordan and Parker Livingstone, who didn’t really factor into the offense before Witten took over.

Another aspect of the job that will be a roll of the dice is what Witten would hypothetically be able to do to attract talent out of the transfer portal. He’ll have the backing of OU general manager Jim Nagy and his personnel staff, but there won’t be the comfort of Witten immediately bringing over a quarterback like Arbuckle was able to with Mateer.

Is that going to be a legitimate hang-up for Venables? Do you even have an OC/QB duo in mind that OU would want to pursue if they could get a yes from any coordinator on the board?

Trantham: One last quick thing on Witten’s ability with the offense — against Florida, they committed six penalties on offense. That was a point of frustration with Witten following the game. The next week? OU’s offense only committed two. That’s good coaching.

I don’t think it should be. Other than a few “celebrity” coordinator names like Chip Kelly or Kliff Kingsbury, Witten is about the only realistic candidate for the job that can hypothetically attract talent on offense to Oklahoma that would otherwise not give the Sooners a look. Witten is a football celebrity and in the event he is elevated full-time, he would have proven himself on a big stage.

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In terms of an OC/QB duo, I’m intrigued by Texas State’s G.J. Kinne and quarterback Brad Jackson. Although Landon Keopple is the playcaller for the Bobcats, not Kinne. In the end, I don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze for OU to hope an OC/QB from a lower level of competition can learn on the fly and succeed day one in the SEC like they did with Arbuckle/Mateer. This is why, if OU finishes strong, Witten makes logical sense.

Aber: Well, if Kinne comes aboard is he going to bring his assistant quarterbacks coach along with him? In my mind, the two that stand out are Chip Kelly-Aidan Chiles and Mitch Dahlen-Braden Atkinson. Starting with the latter, though, is Venables really going to consider a fairly young playcaller with a quarterback who could join him from the ruins of the Pac-12? Yes, I know the conference has been reformed but the point I’m making should be clear). I just can’t see those optics working out on what has to be a home run hire for Venables. Certainly, if you can get Kelly-Chiles, you at least strongly consider it. QB is, to me, the biggest question when it comes to Witten moving forward. I would imagine the Sooners would have some attractive options in the portal even if they retain Witten — probably with ties to whichever QB coach Witten would decide to bring in.

Chapman: The lack of playing time this year for Bowe Bentley or Whitt Newbauer means the Sooners can’t afford to not at least get in the mix with a portal quarterback.

Thinking through Witten staffing the offense is a fun proposition with all the directions that could go, but OU can only cross that bridge when it gets to it.

Finally, Nagy is an important piece in all of this. It seems like putting together an offense for Witten would be comfortable for Nagy, as Witten would be plenty comfortable with all the personnel that Nagy tried to equip Arbuckle with that did not all come together. Could that actually be the most important piece in the staff coming together if it is Witten who gets the full-time gig?

Trantham: According to the organizational chart at Oklahoma, yes. Jim Nagy is the general manager, in charge of roster construction. Nagy hit on a few portal additions this past season, but will no doubt be tasked with big-game hunting in the portal. Last season, OU decided not to go after a quarterback, so it will be interesting to see Nagy’s first attempt at attracting and landing a day-one upgrade to John Mateer.

The problem will be that there will be a number of other programs also looking for a quarterback. Some of those programs are schools that either have a recent track record of success at quarterback or they have a billionaire funding their NIL budget (or both). It will come down to the coordinator Venables hires in order to make Oklahoma an attractive destination again for quarterbacks; then Nagy will have to identify the talent and bring them to Norman.

Witten, again, is a respected name. Despite his lack of experience, Witten will at least be able to gain an audience with just about any offensive talent due to his prestige as a player, especially in the state of Texas. If it is Witten, Nagy’s job could become a little easier, but it will still come down to whom Oklahoma identifies and pursues — and who the other programs are that will compete for him.

Aber: Witten’s name ringing out is a big reason why he’s the guy (unless you go get an absolutely clear home run hire like Kelly). But this will be a huge test for Nagy, i think it’s clear the structure OU uses works at some level. But this is where Nagy proves his worth. These are the situations Nagy was brought in for. Just like with the offensive coordinator, the Sooners can’t afford to miss on their quarterback pick. There’s no way they go into next season with either Newbauer or Bentley being anything more than a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option with maybe Bentley remaining as the long-term play.

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