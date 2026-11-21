More of the Same

Texas A&M’s offense has been pretty dreadful during the Aggies’ 1-6 run through the SEC. The Oklahoma defense should feast. The concern is when OU has the football. Texas A&M has a stout defense, so the Sooners need to focus on what worked these last five weeks (scoring drives of 20, 15, 14, 13, 13, 12, 12, 12, 12, 11, 11, 10 and 10 plays; seven of those 13 drives produced touchdowns) and certainly try to replicate the past two weeks, when they had zero turnovers — and won both games. Nobody needs any heroes in the final home game of the regular season. Just clean, efficient offensive football. That starts with QB John Mateer, who has been turnover-free four games in a row — the only quarterback in the nation to start the last four games and commit zero turnovers. Give Mateer the same five blockers he’s had for the third straight week, a running game that continues to improve, a stable of capable pass catchers and an offensive coordinator who knows what he’s doing and the offense should be just fine.

— John Hoover

Win the Punting Battle

It would be a surprise if Texas A&M’s offense has major success against the OU defense, so the Sooners need to press that advantage. Winning the turnover battle is paramount, but OU also has to be able to win the field position battle when the defenses are having success. The Sooners can’t afford to give Texas A&M any free points due to mistakes in punt coverage, and if Isaiah Sategna could set the offense up with prime field position, that would make interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten’s job that much easier.

— Ryan Chapman

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko described the Aggies’ offense as “inept.” The numbers certainly back up that description, which bodes well for Oklahoma’s elite defense. But the Sooners can’t afford to give Texas A&M short fields. The Aggies have a fairly strong running game, led by tailbacks Rueben Owens and K.J. Edwards. If they start with favorable field position, they are capable of punching the ball into the end zone. Oklahoma has done a much better job at holding onto the ball lately. John Mateer hasn’t committed a turnover in his last four games after coughing up the football nine times in the Sooners’ first six contests. If Mateer and the Sooners continue to prevent giveaways, they’ll have a good chance to defeat the Aggies.

— Carson Field

Get off the Field Early on Defense

Whether Marcel Reed remains the quarterback or Texas A&M instead turns to Brady Hart, the Aggies need to have some measure of success early to have a chance against a stout Oklahoma defense. If the Sooners can force punts—or better yet turnovers—in the first few drives, it could give the Aggies a “here-we-go-again” feeling. As Oklahoma knows all too well, things can snowball on the bad side when the offense struggles. If the Sooners can cause that to happen on the other sidelines, they can create a margin early and have a chance to shut down any chance of an Aggies’ victory.

— Ryan Aber

Early Mateer Success

The Aggies don't want Jason Witten to find comfort in the run game early in the game. So, the task falls to John Mateer to set the tone. Witten has slowly built out his offense in only two games. Game three for Witten may call for him to ask Mateer to make short to intermediate throws early on to ease off the Aggie defense.

— Brady Trantham

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