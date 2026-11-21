OT E’Marion Harris

Despite an overall stout defense — No. 26 nationally in points allowed, No. 29 in total defense, No. 12 in first downs allowed — Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 129 in sacks per game (11 total all season). They don’t rush the passer well at all. DE Marco Jones leads the Aggies with just 3.5 sacks this year, and DE Sam M’Pemba is second with 2.0. Nobody else has more than one. Harris’ pass blocking grade this year, according to Pro Football Focus, is just 55.5, and he’s allowed a team-high 22 total pressures (18 hurries, three sacks, one QB hit) on 383 pass blocking plays. Ryan Fodje, who played primarily left tackle before his recent injury, has a pass blocking grade of 47.3 and has allowed 17 pressures — 12 hurries, four sacks and one QB hit — on just 193 pass blocking snaps. With Michael Fasusi back at full strength at left tackle, it feels likely the Aggies will try to test Harris. He’ll need to be sharp and not give any confidence to an impotent A&M pass rush. If anyone has confidence, it should be Harris. In two previous games against the Aggies, Harris allowed just three total pressures (no hits, no sacks) in 96 pass block snaps when he played for Arkansas.

— John Hoover

DE Taylor Wein

Taylor Wein hasn't been bad by any means in 2026, but his performances haven't been as loud as his 2025 breakout campaign. With Texas A&M set to try a new quarterback, Saturday would be a good time for that to change. Wein has the ability to change the game with one pass rush and torment any quarterback, and getting to the Aggies early will be key in keeping the Texas A&M offense from building any kind of hope early on amidst some late-season changes.

— Ryan Chapman

WR Parker Livingstone

Parker Livingstone is finally finding his footing. In the Sooners’ 23-7 win over Florida, he logged three catches for 26 yards. He was less involved against Ole Miss on Sunday, though he still moved the chains on a 17-yard reception in the second quarter of OU’s win. It’s clear that interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten sees him as a valuable weapon. Livingstone still hasn’t caught a touchdown pass as a Sooner. Considering Texas A&M’s defense is the best OU has seen in several weeks, the Sooners will likely need to spread the wealth from usual targets Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers. Livingstone could be a beneficiary as Oklahoma attempts to get more wideouts involved.

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— Carson Field

RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Lloyd Avant remains the Sooners’ top back and Tory Blaylock continues to surge. But Hatton’s physicality was on full display against Ole Miss where he had five carries for 18 yards and his first career touchdown. Those numbers might not sound like much but it’s the way he got there that was particularly impressive. Oklahoma will need to continue to establish the ground game against the Aggies’ tough defense and while Hatton may not get a ton of carries, he’ll need to be productive in spots to keep the chains moving.

— Ryan Aber

RB Tory Blaylock

He didn't get many opportunities against Ole Miss, but when he did, Tory Blaylock looked to be the most capable he's been all season. In the running back room, Blaylock has the best combination of speed and power. Texas A&M will probably try and stop the run early, so Blaylock will need to find early tough yardage.

— Brady Trantham

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