What is Oklahoma CB Eli Bowen's Status for Saturday's Matchup With Florida?

NORMAN — Oklahoma cornerback Eli Bowen and safety Peyton Bowen are both listed as questionable on Wednesday's initial SEC Availability report ahead of the Sooners' Saturday with No. 24 Florida in The Swamp (6:45 p.m., SEC Network).

Tight end Rocky Beers is also listed as questionable for the Sooners.

Eli Bowen hasn't played since the Sept. 26 loss to Georgia after suffering an ankle injury in practice in the days leading up to the Red River Rivalry.

Sophomore Trystan Haynes has been starting in Bowen's place.

The Sooners will once again be thin at cornerback even if Eli Bowen can play as Jacobe Johnson and Dakoda Fields also remain out.

Peyton Bowen was injured on an interception against Mississippi State on Oct. 24, and though he didn't start, he played limited snaps in last week's loss to South Carolina.

The Sooners' offensive line will once again be limited as Ryan Fodje will miss his third consecutive game after being injured in the second half against Kentucky.

Guard Eddy Pierre-Louis is listed as doubtful. Pierre-Louis has missed each of the last four games.

Center Jake Maikkula is listed as probable after missing the loss to the Gamecocks. Caleb Nitta started in Maikkula's absence.

Beers' status figures to be a big factor for an Oklahoma offense going into its first game under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten.

Beers is the Sooners' second-leading receiver with 34 catches for 446 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Oklahoma will also once again be without another tight end, Trynae Washington.

Oklahoma's receivers will be limited as well, as Trell Harris remains out, while Elijah Thomas is doubtful and Jer'Michael Carter is listed as questionable.

Linebacker Cole Sullivan also remains out after suffering an injury in the win over Mississippi State. Defensive end Kenny Ozowalu is listed as questionable.

For Florida. the biggest name on the report might be wide receiver Vernell Brown III. The Gators hoped to have the talented pass catcher back for last week's matchup with Georgbia, but a setback in practice kept him out of that game. Brown is listed as doubtful against the Sooners.

Here's a look at Wednesday's Availability Report:

Wednesday's SEC Availability Report for Oklahoma at Florida

OKLAHOMA

Out: Dakoda Fields, CB; Ryan Fodje, OL; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Jacobe Johnson, CB; Cole Sullivan, LB; Trynae Washington, TE

Doubtful: Eddy Pierre-Louis, G; Elijah Thomas, WR

Questionable: Rocky Beers, TE; Eli Bowen, CB; Peyton Bowen, S; Jer'Michael Carter, WR; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

Probable: Jake Maikkula, C.

FLORIDA

Out: Evan Chieca, TE; Jeramiah McCloud, DL; Jaden Robinson, ILB; Emeka Ugorki, OL.

Doubtful: Vernell Brown III, WR.

Questionable: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL; Bailey Stockton, WR

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