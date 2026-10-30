Turnovers and Touchdowns Key Oklahoma's Chances Against South Carolina

NORMAN — Oklahoma is looking to break a couple of trends — and continue another — when the Sooners take on South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OU has alternated wins and losses through the first seven games of the season and over the last two seasons, the meetings with the Gamecocks have featured the road teams winning.

Those are the trends the Sooners are looking to reverse.

The one they want to continue is the uptick in offensive production the last couple of weeks. Oklahoma had a season-high 467 total yards, 283 passing yards and 184 rushing yards against Mississippi State.

Last week was a close-but-not-quite game for bold predictions.

Tight end Rocky Beers nearly hauled in a second touchdown pass, the Sooners had a chance to hold Mississippi State to less than 250 total yards until early in the fourth quarter, and Tate Sandell hit three field goals (and missed three more chances) as his points made the difference in the outcome even if he didn't technically hit a game-winner.

Here's this week's edition of the bold predictions for the matchup with South Carolina:

John Mateer Throws for 300 Yards

Not everything is fixed with Oklahoma's offense or quarterback John Mateer.

But the addition of Michael Fasusi on the offensive line helped settle things down enough for Mateer to put together his best game of his OU career last week.

Now, Mateer will reach 300 yards through the air for the first time this season and fourth time during his time with the Sooners.

Mateer connects with Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers regularly and Manny Choice plays a significant role as well as Mateer turns in another strong game at least as it comes to passing yards.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke tackles Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma's Defense Forces Three Fumbles

The Sooners defense has been excellent this season, leading the nation in first downs allowed per game, eighth in passing yards allowed and 11th in total defense.

Oklahoma has forced just eight turnovers this season. They've had two in four different games so far.

But now, it's time for the Sooners to break through and for three or more turnovers in a game.

Brent Venables generally has strong game plans against offenses like South Carolina's, and linebackers Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis especially figure to have chances to jar the ball away was from South Carolina's ball carriers.

The Sooners force three turnovers for the first time since doing it in back-to-back games last season against Tennessee and Alabama.

Oklahoma Rushes for Two Touchdowns

While Mateer has a strong performance through the air, Oklahoma will need to be able to move the ball on the ground to beat South Carolina.

The Sooners have just three rushing touchdowns all season — two from running back Lloyd Avant and one by backup quarterback Whitt Newbauer.

After last week's progress on the ground, the Sooners break though with Avant, Tory Blaylock, and Mateer all contributing on the ground.

Twice, the passing game puts Oklahoma within striking distance and the running game is able to finish it off.

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