What is Oklahoma Center Jake Maikkula's Status for Saturday's Matchup With South Carolina?

NORMAN — Oklahoma center Jake Maikkula is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina while a pair of other offensive linemen remain out.

In addition to Maikkula being listed as questionable, safety Peyton Bowen and cornerback Eli Bowen are also listed as questionable for the matchup according to the initial SEC Availability Report released Wednesday.

Maikkula and Peyton Bowen were both hurt in the second half of last week’s 23-15 win over Mississippi State.

Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje remain out for the game against the Gamecocks (3:15 p.m., SEC Network).

Should Maikkula miss, the Sooners would start their seventh different combination on the offensive line in eight games.

After Maikkula went down against the Bulldogs, he was replaced by Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta, who would likely start in Maikkula’s absence.

Nitta performed well against Mississippi State, grading out at 64.5 in 27 plays according to Pro Football Focus. That was the Sooners’ highest grade for an interior offensive lineman in that game.

Pierre-Louis, who started the first three games at left guard, will miss his fourth consecutive games due to injury.

Noah Best has started in that spot in each of the last three games after Heath Ozaeta started there against Georgia.

Ozaeta is listed as probable after missing the last two games.

Peyton Bowen was injured on a hit after his interception in the win over the Bulldogs.

Earlier this week, he was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors college football’s top defensive back.

Eli Bowen was injured in the days before the Red River Rivalry upset victory over Texas and has not played since.

Trystan Haynes has started in Eli Bowen’s absence, through the Sooners will be extremely thin at the position against South Carolina should Bowen not return.

Jacobe Johnson was hurt in the loss to Georgia in late September and remains out, while Dakoda Fields is also listed as out for Saturday’s game.

Linebacker Cole Sullivan will also miss the game after being hurt in Starkville.

Wide receiver Trell Harris and tight end Trynae Washington are also among the players being listed as out.

Wide receiver Elijah Thomas, who was injured early in the loss against Kentucky two weeks ago, is listed as doubtful.

Running back Xavier Robinson joins Ozaeta as being listed as probable.

Robinson has missed the last three games.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Wednesday Availability Report

OKLAHOMA

Out: Ryan Fodje, OL; Dakoda Fields, CB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB; Jake Maikkula, C; Eddie Pierre-Louis, G; Cole Sullivan, LB; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Elijah Thomas, WR

Questionable: Eli Bowen, CB; Peyton Bowen, S; Jake Maikkula, C; Fred Hinton, OL.

Probable: Heath Ozaeta, G; Xavier Robinson, RB





SOUTH CAROLINA

Out: Dayne Arnett, OL; Kobby Saikyl-Prah; Edge; Jayden Sellers, WR; Seth Smith OL; Josiah Thompson, OL.

Doubtful: Jawarn Howell, RB; Quay'sheed Scott, DB.

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