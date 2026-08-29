What Would Offensive Success Look Like in Oklahoma’s Opener vs. UTEP?

If OU’s offense doesn’t fire on all cylinders in its opener, there will be cause for alarm.

The Sooners will kick off their 2026 season against UTEP on Friday. The visiting Miners haven’t posted a winning record since 2014, and they are just 5-19 over the last two seasons.

The level of competition for this year’s opener is similar to last year’s against Illinois State, though one could argue that the Redbirds — who eventually reached the FCS national title game — were a tougher foe.

The Sooners are currently 41.5-point favorites over the Miners. Last year, OU beat Illinois State 35-3, but there were moments of inconsistency on offense.

Regardless of whether or not they cover the spread against UTEP, the Sooners will almost certainly put up points. Still, OU must play efficient football in every offensive area for fans to feel comfortable heading into the Week 2 game at Michigan.

Here are areas where the Sooners must execute against the Miners:

Efficiency on the ground

Oklahoma rushed for only 103 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry against Illinois State last year. The Sooners still won that game comfortably, but the dismal performance on the ground foreshadowed their season-long struggles on the ground.

If OU struggles to run on UTEP, that will be a bad sign.

The Miners allowed 169.5 rushing yards per game in 2025, which ranked 97th nationally out of 136 FBS teams. Texas, the only Power Four school that faced UTEP last year, compiled 226 yards on the ground against the Miners.

Because this game is expected to be so lopsided, Oklahoma will get the chance to empty its bench and play most of its running backs. This will give the Sooners a chance to see what does and doesn’t work ahead of the Michigan game, though it could lower OU’s yards-per-carry number.

Even so, the Sooners should run much more efficiently than they did in last year’s opener. A good target should be 4.5 yards per carry, but fans would feel even more confident if they posted a higher number.

Accuracy from Mateer

John Mateer might not play in the second half against UTEP if the Sooners get off to a large lead early.

But when he’s in the game, he needs to take care of the ball.

Mateer, of course, struggled in the back half of the 2025 season after suffering his hand injury against Auburn. The quarterback is now fully healthy, and he’ll get the chance to show how his game has developed.

Mateer played all four quarters against Illinois State last year and finished with 392 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 30-of-37 passing.

He likely won’t throw as many passes against the Miners. But if he can complete over 65 percent of his passes and avoid turnovers, that would be considered a successful opener.

Several WRs involved

Isaiah Sategna was Oklahoma’s only consistent wideout in 2025, and that must change in 2026.

Thankfully for the Sooners, the position group is much stronger on paper as they enter the fall. OU added Power Four transfers Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris, and Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice are expected to take on larger roles during their sophomore years.

The Sooners got several targets involved against Illinois State a year ago, and that should be a priority again in this year’s opener.

Specifically, guys like Thomas, Choice, Mackenzie Alleyne and Jahsiear Rogers could benefit from some game action against an inferior opponent like UTEP to get them ready for bigger games.

Sound blocking from the center(s)

OU coach Brent Venables and his staff have yet to reveal who will start at center in Jake Maikkula’s absence.

Caleb Nitta, Noah Best and Ryan Fodje are the most realistic options for his temporary replacement, and it’s possible that each of them get snaps against the Miners.

Whoever gets the most snaps of those three must prevent all pressure from the interior. UTEP’s defense isn’t anywhere near as good as Michigan’s, so if Nitta, Best or Fodje allow any sacks — or even quarterback pressures — that will be concerning.

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