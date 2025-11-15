Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-Alabama Showdown
Oklahoma takes on Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with plenty on the line.
For the 11th-ranked Sooners, a win would greatly improve their chances of making the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 and the first in the expanded format.
While a loss wouldn’t completely end OU’s chances, it would need some help to get there.
For the No. 4 Crimson Tide, a win would lock up a spot in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and all but solidify their place in the playoff with their only remaining games coming against FCS Eastern Illinois and the annual Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn.
While there was plenty of chaos early in the season — Alabama’s season-opening loss to unranked Florida State, Penn State’s loss to UCLA, Texas Tech’s loss to Arizona State and Miami’s loss to Louisville among them — there hasn’t been a ton of movement near the top in recent weeks.
But the last three weeks of the season figure to offer many fireworks.
There always are.
Last year, it was Michigan stunning Ohio State, Kansas over BYU and — of course — the Sooners’ 24-3 win over Alabama in the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
Saturday’s matchup figures to have a few more moments that surprise.
Here’s three bold predictions for Oklahoma-Alabama:
Someone Other Than Isaiah Sategna Leads the Sooners in Receiving
Isaiah Sategna has steadily been Oklahoma’s best receiver this season.
The Arkansas transfer has 49 catches for 692 yards and five touchdowns, seven more catches than any other Sooner and 257 yards more than any other receiver. The rest of the roster has just six touchdown catches among them, and no player has more than two.
In the last seven games, Sategna has been the Sooners’ leading receiver six times.
OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle continues to find creative ways to get Sategna the ball, but Alabama’s defense is more capable of slowing that down than any other group the Sooners have faced.
That will force Arbuckle — and quarterback John Mateer — to spread the ball around.
Oklahoma will need receivers like Deion Burks and Javonnie Gibson and tight end Jaren Kanak to be more involved, and that combination leads to someone other than Sategna leading the team in receiving.
John Mateer has Second-Most Rushing Attempts of the Year
Mateer got back to being a significant piece of the rushing game two weeks ago against Tennessee, rushing for a season-high 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Mateer’s season high in carries was 19 earlier this season against Michigan.
He’ll be needed plenty against the Crimson Tide, helping OU to spread the defense out to find ways to get other players into open space.
That, combined with Alabama’s pass rush, which will certainly force Mateer to scramble more than a few times, leads Mateer’s rushing total to go up.
Sooners Have Multiple Interceptions
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been fantastic this season, with 2,461 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air with just one interception.
But Simpson hasn’t faced a defense quite like Oklahoma’s.
Sure, Simpson will be able to have some success through the air with receivers Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and others, but the Sooners will have opportunities to make plays as well.
OU has had multiple interceptions in two of their last three games, including its most recent against Tennessee.
The Sooners will need to force Alabama turnovers in order to pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa and picking off Simpson twice — tripling his season total — would go a long way toward helping make that happen.
Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory figure to haver a chance to record their first picks of the season.