What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Performance in the Red River Rivalry?
Arch Madness
Arch Manning, he Texas quarterback literally has done almost nothing in his college career, yet every Oklahoma defender got to hear all offseason how great he was, how he should have been starting over Quinn Ewers, how he would be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft next year and how he would run roughshod over college football this year and win the Heisman just because his name is Manning. Manning hasn’t exactly been a bust, but he has failed those impossibly high standards, and, behind a bad Texas offensive line, he’s been an average quarterback so far. Oklahoma’s No. 1-ranked defense will be a quarterback nightmare as usual on Saturday, but with Manning in their crosshairs, they’ll be eager to introduce him to the Cotton Bowl grass early and often.
— John E. Hoover
Make Special Teams Special
Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller is one of the best stories in college football. The former Lubbock Christian soccer player has been one of the nation’s best punters through the first month of the season, and he can empower OU’s defense on Saturday. If Miller is able to continue to boom punts inside the 20-yard line, Brent Venables can ramp up the pressure on Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Add Isaiah Sategna’s punt returns, and the Sooners can put the offense in plus field position and perhaps even score. In a game that will likely be dictated by defense, winning the “hidden yardage” battle could be decisive.
— Ryan Chapman
Third-Down Defense
A major factor in the Sooners’ dominant defense through five games has been their third-down defense. Oklahoma is allowing opponents to convert on third down only 17.4 percent of the time, and the Sooners lead the nation in the category. Even in OU’s two games against Power Four opponents thus far, the Sooners have held Michigan and Auburn to 3-of-17 and 3-of-15 clips, respectively. Keeping Texas far away from the line to gain on first and second down will be huge for OU in keeping pace with its current percentage. Texas’ passing game is inconsistent at best, while Oklahoma’s pass rush is arguably the nation’s best. Forcing the Longhorns into obvious passing situations on third down would go a long way in slowing down Texas’ offense as a whole.
— Carson Field
Avoid the Big Turnover
Especially if John Mateer isn't able to finish the game and Michael Hawkins Jr. is the quarterback, Oklahoma must avoid careless turnovers in order to pull off the win. The Sooners started 4-0 despite a 6-0 turnover deficit to their opponents. While Michigan and Auburn are solid teams, Texas — even a struggling, unranked Longhorns squad — is a different animal. The path to victory becomes much more narrow for OU if they lose the turnover battle. Last season, when the Sooners forced three Longhorns' turnovers but didn't register a takeaway in Texas' 34-3 win, was an outlier in series history. That doesn't figure to happen again.
— Ryan Aber
The Defense Needs to Play Well Away From Norman
It is a neutral site game, but last I checked, Dallas is within the state of Texas. One side of the field will be loud and supportive of the defense, while the other will be as quiet as a mouse in hopes to not let the Longhorns get a penalty — Texas is one of the most penalized teams in the country. OU's only road test came in Philadelphia in a half-empty NFL stadium against an outmatched opponent. The Cotton Bowl will be a different animal. If Oklahoma is going to have any shot in this game, considering their quarterback and running game situation, the defense has to play well away from Norman. Considering the experience on that side of the ball, that shouldn't be a problem, but the Red River Rivalry is anything but common.
— Brady Trantham