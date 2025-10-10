One Big Thing On Oklahoma-Texas Looks at the Past and Explores the Future
This game is big. Maybe you already knew that.
But maybe you didn’t know just how big.
In his three seasons against Texas, Brent Venables is in possession of two blowout losses and an unlikely comeback win that required more than just a little Sooner Magic.
Venables got some bad luck when starting quarterback John Mateer — at the time the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy — went down three weeks ago with a broken thumb.
But as Venables likes to say, nobody is gonna feel sorry for OU.
Venables got some good quarterback news about 10 months ago, when Michael Hawkins decided to stay in Norman. That meant the Sooners had a backup QB in case something happened to their hotshot transfer.
Well, something happened. Then something else happened.
Venables got some more good luck when Mateer was deemed healthy enough to be upgraded to "probable" for Saturday's game, per the SEC Availability Report on Thursday night.
Now, with an experienced quarterback and a dominant defense, it’s on Venables and his staff to not get outcoached by Steve Sarkisian and their Texas counterparts.
The Sark vs. BV matchup is a good one. The one time Venables was in charge of the defense (Ted Roof was DC in 2023 in name only, apparently), Texas still scored 30 (down from 49 and 34 in the other two years), but OU won the game.
Sark had a playoff team these last two years. OU wasn't close. A year after winning the Big 12 for the third and final time, the Horns played for an SEC title and made a playoff run. Texas played 16 games last season as Sark seemed to catch lightning in a bottle.
Meanwhile, the Sooners languished behind injuries to another 6-7 record.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, if you bet on this game in June, you got Texas as a 10 1/2-point favorite. If you bet on this game two weeks ago, you got the Longhorns as a 6 1/2-point favorite. If you bet on this game Monday, you got Texas as a 3 1/2-point favorite.
If you bet on this game now, you get Texas as a 1 1/2-point favorite — but hurry, because Wednesday, OU was favored by 1 1/2, according to ESPN Bet. Texas was again the betting favorite all day Thursday, or at least until Mateer's status was upgraded. Now the Sooners are favored by 1 1/2. Stay tuned, because it's likely to go back and forth before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
OU is ranked No. 6 in both polls. Texas is unranked by the AP and hanging around at No. 19 in the coaches poll. OU is undefeated with home wins over Michigan and Auburn. Texas is 3-2 with road losses at Ohio State and Florida.
For Venables to set this thing right and break even with the Longhorns, he’ll need Hawkins to avoid catastrophic errors, and he’ll need to win the field position game. He’ll need somebody — Isaiah Sategna, Grayson Miller, Tate Sandell — to produce a big play or two on special teams. And he’ll need his “dog pound” defensive line to play like the hungry pack they’ve been throughout the first five games and get after Texas QB Arch Manning.
If those things happen, Oklahoma will win in a rout and Venables will look like a genius again.
If they don’t happen, OU will lose and Venables will be 1-3 against the Longhorns and staring at the back half of a schedule that includes five teams (No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 14 Missouri) ranked in the top 14.
Win, and more wins should follow, perhaps into the College Football Playoff. Lose, and who knows what direction this thing could go — and quickly.
