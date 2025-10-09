The First Step for Oklahoma Against Texas: Stop the Run
On Saturday, the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners will aim to make the Texas Longhorns one-dimensional. The mission? Take away the Longhorns rushing attack.
The numbers claim that OU should have success. The Sooners allow 74.6 rushing yards per game, which is good enough for fifth in the nation. Oklahoma has already denied Michigan and Auburn, two teams who identify themselves as run-first offenses, from nearing their season in-game rushing averages.
Texas, while still talented, has yet to put together a consistent run game through their first five games. But with Arch Manning and his early season struggles thanks to a disappointing offensive line, running the football may be on Steve Sarkisian’s mind to ease the burden of his first-year starting quarterback.
It might sound silly, but it’s one of those ideas you may as well try if you’re Sarkisian.
Brent Venables has already shown a desire to harass and attack inexperienced quarterbacks this season with Bryce Underwood and Jackson Arnold. Manning could be next in line for that kind of pressure – so attacking the Sooners with delayed runs may be a ploy to catch them off guard.
Which is why it’s integral for Oklahoma to snuff out any hope for Texas to establish any running game.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Rushing Yards Will Come at a Premium When Oklahoma Battles Texas
- John Mateer Listed as Questionable on SEC Availability Report Ahead of Oklahoma-Texas
- Sooners on SI Podcast: Oklahoma Prepares for Texas With or Without QB John Mateer
OU has passed this test already. Michigan, which claims the No. 13 rushing attack in the country, finished with 146 yards on the ground on 32 attempts. That was 91 yards below their season average, and remember the Wolverines popped off a 75-yard touchdown run that was in no way indicative of how the Sooners performed in stopping the run.
The Sooners stifled Auburn's rushing attack, which at the time was the strength of their team. Back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M’s defenses make the Tigers rushing numbers look rather pedestrian. For context, Texas’ rushing numbers are slightly better than Auburn’s.
Between the Sooners defensive line and their linebackers, there are plenty of reasons why Texas should quickly realize that their ticket to success will have to rest on Manning's shoulders.
All this to say, OU has the tools to make Texas one-dimensional. They have the ability to put the pressure on Manning in a game that doesn’t look too kindly on first-time quarterbacks holding the breadth of the pressure for their squad.