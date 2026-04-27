Where Does Oklahoma Go After Latest Running Back Decommitment?
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After the Sooners spent months bolstering their 2027 recruiting class, they saw one of their commits back out of his pledge on Sunday.
Running back Jaxsen Stokes of Chatsworth, CA, flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Cal on Sunday, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Stokes is a consensus 3-star recruit who committed to OU during the fall. He was recruited by former OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, and just a few months after the Sooners hired Deland McCullough as his replacement, Stokes has made the decision to play elsewhere.
Now, OU has just one tailback — Keldrid Ben — committed from the Class of 2027.
Here is where Oklahoma stands on the recruiting trail in regards to running backs:
Standout commit
It’s worth noting that Ben is among the nation’s best 2027 running back prospects.
A native of Montgomery, TX, Ben is the No. 86 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals, and he is a consensus 4-star recruit. He rushed for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2025, and he also logged three touchdown receptions.
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Between Ben’s verbal commitment and the signings of 4-star backs Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker to end the 2026 cycle, Oklahoma’s running back room is set up well for the future.
Even after Stokes’ decommitment, there isn’t a need to panic about the future of the position.
Micah Rhodes, the No. 1 running back prospect from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports, also decommitted from OU in April. But the Sooners still have nearly two years to pursue high-level players before players from that class sign their national letters of intent.
Other running back offers
According to Rivals, the Sooners have offered 17 running backs from the Class of 2027. Of those, four of them have verbally committed to a school.
Oklahoma is in the mix for a handful of the players that they’ve offered.
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported in December that Trey Stewart has the Sooners in his top five.
Stewart is a running back from Little Rock, AR, who stands 6-2 and weighs 190. He took an unofficial visit to OU’s game against Ole Miss on Oct. 25.
Per Spiegelman’s report, Ole Miss, Penn State, Arkansas and Miami are the four other schools in the mix for Stewart.
Oklahoma has also built rapport with Chandler, AZ, running back Noah Roberts, as he included the Sooners in his top 10, according to Fawcett.
Roberts is ranked as a 4-star and the No. 253 overall player in the 2027 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings. He logged 14 total touchdowns and more than 1,400 all-purpose yards as a junior at Basha High School in 2025.
Texas and Tennessee were the only other SEC schools included in Roberts’ top 10.
What’s next?
Oklahoma still has six months until Early National Signing Day in December. There is plenty of time for the Sooners to send out new offers to running backs that they haven’t evaluated yet.
The Sooners could also build momentum at the position if their running game improves in 2026.
McCullough joined Oklahoma’s staff after previously serving as the running backs coach at Notre Dame and USC. He also has NFL experience with prior stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Some of the running backs that have developed under McCullough include Ashton Jeanty, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Kareem Hunt and Tevin Coleman.
McCullough has an outstanding track record with running backs. And if the Sooners can run well in his first year on staff, Oklahoma could emerge as a frontrunner for some of the nation’s top backs.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield